A reception was held at the Embassy of India Kuwait for Indian Youth Athletics Team participating in Asian Youth Athletics Championship being held in Kuwait.

The Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022 is taking place from October 13 to 16 in Kuwait. A 35-member Indian contingent is competing at the biennial event. This is the fourth edition of the meet.

India are the second-most successful nation, behind China, at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships. India also finished in second place in the previous edition held in 2019 in Hong Kong.

At the 2022 edition, Kuldeep Kumar won India’s first medal, a bronze in the boys’ pole vault. He cleared a personal best effort of 4.80m.

India’s first gold medal was won by Akash Yadav in the boys’ shot put with an effort of 19.37m.

India’s medal winners – full list

Indian athletes have won 17 medals – three golds, seven silver and seven bronze. Today is the final day of the championship with more medals expected to be added to the tally

Number Athlete Medal Event 1 Kuldeep Kumar Bronze Boys’ pole vault 2 Mubssina Mohammed Silver Girls’ long jump 3 Akash Yadav Gold Boys’ shot put 4 Siddarth Chaudhary Bronze Boys’ shot put 5 Amit Chaudhary Gold Boys’ 1500m 6 Nikita Kumari Bronze Girls’ discus throw 7 Isha Jadhav Silver Girls’ 400m 8 Anushka Kumbah Bronze Girls’ 400m 9 Arjun Silver Boys’ javelin throw 10 Himanshu Mishra Bronze Boys’ javelin throw 11 Sabita Toppo Silver Girls’ 100m hurdles 12 Murad Sirman Bronze Boys’ 400m hurdles 13 Mohammad Aman Silver Boys’ hammer throw 14 Divyasri Bronze Girls’ triple jump 15 Deepika Silver Girls’ javelin throw 16 Sunita Devi Silver Girls’ 3000m 17 Ashakiran Barla Gold Girls’ 800m