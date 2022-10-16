A reception was held at the Embassy of India Kuwait for Indian Youth Athletics Team participating in Asian Youth Athletics Championship being held in Kuwait.
The Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022 is taking place from October 13 to 16 in Kuwait. A 35-member Indian contingent is competing at the biennial event. This is the fourth edition of the meet.
India are the second-most successful nation, behind China, at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships. India also finished in second place in the previous edition held in 2019 in Hong Kong.
At the 2022 edition, Kuldeep Kumar won India’s first medal, a bronze in the boys’ pole vault. He cleared a personal best effort of 4.80m.
India’s first gold medal was won by Akash Yadav in the boys’ shot put with an effort of 19.37m.
India’s medal winners – full list
Indian athletes have won 17 medals – three golds, seven silver and seven bronze. Today is the final day of the championship with more medals expected to be added to the tally
|Number
|Athlete
|Medal
|Event
|1
|Kuldeep Kumar
|Bronze
|Boys’ pole vault
|2
|Mubssina Mohammed
|Silver
|Girls’ long jump
|3
|Akash Yadav
|Gold
|Boys’ shot put
|4
|Siddarth Chaudhary
|Bronze
|Boys’ shot put
|5
|Amit Chaudhary
|Gold
|Boys’ 1500m
|6
|Nikita Kumari
|Bronze
|Girls’ discus throw
|7
|Isha Jadhav
|Silver
|Girls’ 400m
|8
|Anushka Kumbah
|Bronze
|Girls’ 400m
|9
|Arjun
|Silver
|Boys’ javelin throw
|10
|Himanshu Mishra
|Bronze
|Boys’ javelin throw
|11
|Sabita Toppo
|Silver
|Girls’ 100m hurdles
|12
|Murad Sirman
|Bronze
|Boys’ 400m hurdles
|13
|Mohammad Aman
|Silver
|Boys’ hammer throw
|14
|Divyasri
|Bronze
|Girls’ triple jump
|15
|Deepika
|Silver
|Girls’ javelin throw
|16
|Sunita Devi
|Silver
|Girls’ 3000m
|17
|Ashakiran Barla
|Gold
|Girls’ 800m