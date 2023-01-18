A grade 10 Indian girl studying in one of the Indian schools in Kuwait was run over by the bus she was being transported to return home after school. The student apparently was just alighting from the bus when the bus moved on and she slipped and fell down.

The horrific incident happened two days back in Abu Halifa area and the student had to go through multiple surgeries after several fractures and serious injuries. The incident brings to question once again the safety of school children particularly school buses where accidents have occurred in the past due to negligence and lack of proper safety measures being put in place.