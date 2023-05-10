On the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend this year’s Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14 in Paris this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Guest of Honour on France’s National Day on July 14. The news was confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. He tweeted both in French and Hindi, expressing his pleasure over PM Modi’s visit.

“Cher Narendra, heureux de t’accueillir a Paris comme invite d’honneur du defile du 14 juillet !,” tweeted Macron in French, which translates to, “Dear Narendra, happy to welcome you to Paris as guest of honor on July 14!” “priy nreNdr, 14 julaaii kii predd ke smmaanit atithike ruup meN tumhaaraa peris meN svaagt kr ke mujhe bhutkhushii hogii / ,” tweeted Macron in Hindi, which translates to, “Dear Narendra, It will be my pleasure to welcome you to Paris as a guest of honor for the 14th of July parade.”

According to an official statement, an Indian armed forces contingent will participate in the Parade alongside their French counterparts. PM Modi’s visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries, the official statement read.

India and France defend the goals and tenets of the United Nations Charter, which serve as the cornerstone of collaboration between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region, and share a vision for peace and security, particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific “This historic visit of PM Modi will also deliver common initiatives in order to respond to the key challenges of our time, including climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and will be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India’s G20 Presidency,” the official statement added. (ANI)