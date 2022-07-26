Prime Minister of the Republic of India, His Excellency Narendra Modi congratulated His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed Al–Sabah, on his appointment as Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait. In a tweet message, Prime Minister His Excellency Narendra Modi said, “My congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmed Al–Sabah, on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Kuwait. I look forward to working with him to further deepen and expand our excellent bilateral relations.”



