Bearing testimony to the growing defence ties between India and Kuwait, the Ships of First training Squadron of Indian Navy – INS TIR and INS SUJATA along with Indian Coast guard Ship SARATHI arrived at Al-Shuwaikh Port for a training exchange visit on 04 October 2022. The arrival of the ships at Kuwait Port heralds a new chapter in the bilateral defence ties after the visit of INS TEG in July 2022.

INS TIR (Meaning Arrow) is the first dedicated Cadet training ship to be built by Mazgaon Dock Limited, Mumbai and was commissioned on 21 February 1986. She is the senior ship of the 1st Training Squadron of the Southern Naval Command and is equipped with all modern training amenities. Over the years, the Ship has trained more than 4000 officers including those from friendly foreign countries, visited 29 countries and has been a beacon of furthering Maritime diplomacy and foreign cooperation. The Ship can carry up to 293 people on board, though her typical deployment is with 20 instructors and 120 cadets. Fitted with Decca Radar and a Satellite Navigation system, the ship carries an onboard helicopter and has also taken part in Anti-piracy missions in the past.

NS SUJATA is an indigenously built Sukanya class Offshore Patrol vessel of the Indian Navy commissioned on 03 November 1993. The ship undertakes fleet support operations, humanitarian assistance missions, offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance and escort duties. A cadet training ship since past nine years, the officer cadets are exposed to practical aspects of navigation and seamanship onboard this ship before moving on to complex assignments. With a motto of “ALERT AHEAD ALWAYS”, the ship will remain as the cradle of Naval leadership in the years to come.

Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘SARATHI’ (Meaning Charioteer), is the third in the series of six Offshore Patrol Vessels designed and built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited. Commissioned on 09 September 2016, this 105m ship is fitted with the most advanced state of the art navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machineries. The features include 30mm CRN 91 Naval Gun, Integrated Bridge System, Integrated Machinery Control System, Power Management System and High-Power External Fire Fighting System. The ship is designed to carry one twin engine Light Helicopter and five high speed boats including two Quick Reaction Inflatable Boats for swift boarding operations, search and rescue, law enforcement and patrolling. The ship is also carrying pollution response equipment to contain oil spill at sea.

On their arrival at the Al-Shuwaikh port in Kuwait, the ships were given a warm welcome by officials of the Kuwait Naval Forces, Border Guards and Indian Embassy. Also, school children were present to welcome the ships. The ships during their four day stay at the port will be following all laid down COVID Protocols.