Adi Swaroba, a 17-year-old Indian, has impressed her followers on social media, with her ability to write with both hands simultaneously and in 11 different styles. Swaroba’s abilities are extremely rare, especially as she can also write blindfolded, in opposite directions, and in different languages.

Swaroba aspires to break at least one Guinness World Record in the coming years. In 2021, she was won an award for the fact that her visual memory is wonderful, and she has the ability to represent words through calligraphy, according to the Indian Express newspaper, and as published by “Sky News Arabia”, reports a local Arabic daily.

Swaroba often posts her artwork on her Instagram account, also practices Hindustani music, and has performed over 50 times on traditional Kannada theatre.