An Indian company has decided to impose $1,200 fine on any of its employees who contacts a colleague while on vacation, in order to maintain the state of relaxation that the employee deserves when spending his vacation.

Bloomberg quoted Bhavit Sheth, co-founder of Mumbai-based Dream11, as saying that any employee who disturbs a colleague with a phone call during his vacation will be fined 100,000 rupees (about 1,200 US dollars), reports Al-Rai daily.

It is noteworthy that the “Dream 11” company operates a platform for the “fantasy” sports game, and it was established in 2008, and pursues a policy of obliging its employees to take leave for at least one week annually.

Sheth, 36, explained, “Once a year, for a week, you are disconnected from the work system, without emails and calls, so that helps the employee to have quiet time, and helps the company discover if its activity depends on someone.”

Sheth stressed that “the time allotted for vacation allows the company’s employees to relax, recharge their energy and return to work ready to do their best,” noting that this system has proven its effectiveness.