Embassy of India, in association with Indian Community Support Group (ICSG) is organizing ‘Namaste Kuwait’ to celebrate 75 Years of India’s independence- ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Friday, 23 September 2022 from 8am to 8pm at the Embassy premises, Daeya Diplomatic enclave.

The event under the theme – ‘75 Art forms- 750 minutes – More than 750 artists’ will feature 75 art forms of India performed by more than 750 artists continuously without a break for 750 minutes. Diverse art forms from all over India will be showcased during the event to illustrate the rich Indian heritage and commemorate the glorious past 75 years of independent India.

All are invited to the event being held at the embassy auditorium from 8am to 8pm. The event will be held in hybrid mode- virtual and offline. Links for the live streaming of the event will be shared on Embassy’s official social media handles. Due to the limited seating available, entry for the offline event will be on a first-come-first-entry basis.

Civil ID will be mandatory to attend the offline event at the Embassy’s auditorium.