Embassy of India ,Kuwait in association with Indian Community Support Group (ICSG) is organizing ‘ Namaste Kuwait’ showcasing 75 art forms from India by more than 750 artists for continuous 750 minutes to celebrate 75 Years of India’s independence- ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on 23 September 2022 ( Friday) from 8 AM to 8PM. All are invited to join us at the embassy auditorium any time between 8 AM to 8 PM.



