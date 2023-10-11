Embassy of India, Kuwait organized a B2B event titled ‘Exploring Incredible India’ to promote tourism to India on 11 October at the Millennium Hotel & Convention Centre. The event comprised of a Tourism Symposium that involved presentations by leading Destination Management Companies and renowned hoteliers from Taj, Oberoi and Leela hotel chains from India. The symposium was well-attended by various stakeholders, particularly Heads and representatives of over 150 travel agencies from Kuwait. Eminent travel blogger and travelers from Kuwait also shared their India experiences during the occasion. The event also included a lively and information-rich interaction through Panel discussions, presentations, and videos along with dedicated sessions for B2B networking.

1 of 4

Ambassador of India, H.E Dr Adarsh Swaika highlighted the enormous potential for tourism to India. He underlined the ‘complete tourism experience’ that India offers and underscored 6 specific points – abundant natural beauty and varied tourist destinations in India; world-class tourism infrastructure; Indian cultural ethos; ease of travel through digital applications; and economically cheap compared to similar facilities in other countries. Ease of obtaining an Indian tourist visa was specifically highlighted with 6 month multiple entry tourist visa provided by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait within one day.

The representatives of Indian travel and hotel industry gave a vivid description about tourism options, luxury destinations, different theme-based circuits such as summer, winter, adventure, spa and wellness, nature, culture and shopping, and end-to-end travel solutions and packages. Tour operators in Kuwait were briefed about the options, as well as provided with information brochures or booklets which can easily be distributed.

The event was also live-streamed on Embassy social media platforms for maximum outreach to the wider Kuwaiti friends. An E-brochure on different facets of Indian tourism was unveiled by the Ambassador which is available on Embassy’s website and social media platforms. The Embassy will continue to disseminate information about tourism to India through various follow-up events and activities.