The Embassy of India in Kuwait hosted a Ramadan Ghabga event on 11 April at the Embassy premises, which was attended by a large number of Kuwaiti friends, Ambassadors and diplomats and members of the Indian community. The event was a celebration of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ramadan Ghabga event was organized to showcase the diversity of religions and faiths that co-exist in India with the Islamic faith being one of the strongest threads in it. India has one of the largest Muslim populations in the world with presence of different denominations as well. Islam came to India possibly during the very life time of Prophet Mohammed and the first mosque was built in India as early as in 7th century.

1 of 12

Ramadan is an important month in India and is celebrated across the country with great fervour and zeal. Different parts of the country have different variations of celebrations, particularly in terms of food. It is a month of family get-together, fasting, and most importantly charity in different forms.

The attendees were treated to traditional Indian instrumental music which was well received by the audience. A dinner with Indian delicacies was enjoyed by the guests.

Speaking at the event with journalists , the Ambassador of India to Kuwait, His Excellency Dr Adarsh Swaika said, “We are delighted to host this Ramadan Gabgha event which is a celebration of the holy month of Ramadan and also an opportunity to strengthen the bond between the Indian and Kuwaiti communities. We are grateful to all those who attended the event and made it a success.”

The event received positive feedback from attendees, with many expressing their appreciation for the warm hospitality and the opportunity to experience the vibrant culture of India.