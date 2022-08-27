Book on Indian Diplomacy and Covid Response released locally

Embassy of India, Kuwait organized an event last week to release in Kuwait the monograph captioned ‘Indian Diplomacy and Covid Response’ published by Indian Council of World Affairs. The event organized under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ marked the 75th Anniversary of India’s independence and 60th anniversary of Diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait.

In his address to the gathering Ambassador of India H E Sibi George said that the purpose of the book was to present the diplomatic response by the Ministry of External Affairs and its Missions abroad to the Covid-19 challenge. It looks at how Ministry and Missions managed within the existing resources by adopting a matrix-structure in which the existing chains of command were re-engineered and assigned specific pandemic related roles over and above their normal responsibilities.

He highlighted the role that India played as a pharmacy of the world by supplying Covid-19 vaccines and medicines related to Covid-19 to over hundred countries in the world. Speaking specifically about Kuwait, Ambassador said that our cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic is the best example of which a traditional partnership of two friendly countries, India and Kuwait, can do when faced with exceptional challenges which is to help each other unconditionally in times of need.

Ambassador also thanked the Indian Community members and various Indian Community associations for providing their wholehearted support to Embassy in handling the unprecedented situation of Covid-19 effectively. Ambassador also thanked the electronic, print and online media for providing support in getting the message of Embassy on the fight against Covid 19 r each every corner of Kuwait.

Ambassador also acknowledged the role played by medical professionals who worked tirelessly and selflessly to protect the human lives. He also recollected the joint cooperation shown by India and Kuwait in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic including the visit of Indian emergency medical team to Kuwait, supply of ‘Made in India’ vaccines to Kuwait and shipment of Oxygen Cylinders and Liquid Medical Oxygen tankers to India with personal engagement of the leadership of the two countries and the support of the vibrant Indian community in Kuwait.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador thanked the Indian Community, Friends of India and Kuwaiti authorities for extending support during the COVID times. He also remarked that India-Kuwait joint cooperation in tacking COVID-19 pandemic is a testimony of strong multi-dimensional bilateral relationship. He urged the Indian community to maintain the spirit of unity in all its future endeavors during the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and also during the ‘Amrit Kaal’ as India heads towards the centenary of her independence. He said that history will remember the Indian community in Kuwait not as victims, but as path breakers which challenged the COVID-19 pandemic with unity, unmatched fortitude and bravery.

A reading session by the readers of the Embassy’s Indian Readers Network (IRN) was also held where the members of the Network read some of the excerpts from this book.

Ambassador also felicitated the members of the Executive Committee of Indian Community Support Group (ICSG), Indian Doctors Forum

(IDF), Indian Business Promotion Council (IBPC), IIT-IIM Alumni Association and a few major business firms for the role played by them to support the community during the pandemic and supply of oxygen to India.

The event witnessed enthusiastic response with people from different walks life in Kuwait participating virtually as well as physically. A video presentation detailing