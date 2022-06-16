Embassy of India, Kuwait organized an event on World Blood Donor Day that falls on 14 June to honor the Indian blood donors and Indian community associations who have been organizing blood donation camps in Kuwait.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of India H.E. Sibi George highlighted the critical contribution voluntary blood donors make to national health systems. In his speech, the ambassador expressed his happiness over the fact that Indians are the largest donors of blood in Kuwait. He appreciated the role of Indian blood donor heroes who, like so many Indian doctors, nurses and other medical professionals, are silently helping save lives, without seeking any fame or glory. He addressed them as unsung heroes and added that blood donation truly is a gift of life that a healthy individual can give to others in their community who are sick or injured.

Our blood can give a random stranger or a loved one another day in life, which is probably one of the best feelings one can ever have, said the ambassador while thanking Indian community associations in Kuwait for organizing several blood donation camps, generating awareness among the youth, and providing them an opportunity to participate in these drives. Ambassador also thanked the Indian Doctors Forum (IDF) for being one of the most reliable partners of the Embassy in its efforts to generate awareness within the community on topics of crucial relevance.

A symposium captioned ‘The Science Behind Blood Donation’ was also organized on the occasion by Indian Doctors Forum to highlight the benefits of blood donation both for the donor and the recipient. IDF Vice President Dr. Sajna Mohammed addressed the audience on behalf of the IDF. The symposium was coordinated by Dr, Lovy Agarwal and attended by Dr. Mohan Ram, Dr. Sunny Varghese, Dr. Shameema Sharfuddin and Dr. Satyanarayan Rajganeshan.

Ambassador felicitated the Indian blood donor heroes who have been donating blood regularly in Kuwait and also the Indian community associations who have been organizing blood donation camps in Kuwait,A musical performance and flash dance performance to raise awareness about blood donation, were also held on the occasion

The event witnessed enthusiastic response, with people from different walks of life in Kuwait participating virtually, as well as in-person. For more details about the event, visit the website and social media handles of the Indian Embassy.