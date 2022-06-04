Embassy of India organized a bicycle rally to mark the ‘World Bicycle Day’ on 3 June 2022 as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative that celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence, and the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait, to highlight the simplicity, affordability, reliability, environment friendly bicycle transportation, which in addition fosters health and wellness.

Ambassador of India H.E. Sibi George in his inaugural remarks spoke about the importance of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and paid floral tributes at the statue of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. He said that the bicycle rally is part of the efforts to generate awareness about the several measures that India has taken for environment protection. Bicycle enthusiasts from the Indian diaspora joined Team India in Kuwait in the Bicycle Rally.

1 of 7

The bicycle rally is a prologue to the ‘India Environment Week’ which will be held from 5 to 9 June. to celebrate India’s achievements on climate action, highlight the flora and fauna of India, share information on India and its natural environment. It will also include quiz contests, as well as painting and drawing competitions, and virtual presentations, and a grand finale with Indian Classical Dances on 9 June,

Indian Embassy invites all friends of India and the Indian community to participate in celebrating the Indian Environmental Week.