The Embassy of India celebrated the 72nd Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas), to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India on 26 November.

The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, on 26 November 1949 which came into effect on 26 January 1950.

The event commenced by the Chargé d’ Affaires, Smt. Smita Patil delivering a speech, in which she stated that the Constitution Day is a festival for every citizen of India, as this occasion celebrates the foundational document of the Indian democracy, which is the largest democracy in the world.

She also paid a tribute to the vision of the members of the Constituent Assembly, which included 15 women, marking the Indian constitution as the world’s largest written constitution.

Followed by, the recital of the ‘Preamble’ by Indian students in Kuwait in 16 different Indian languages such as Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The Chargé d’ Affaires then invited the Indian diaspora in Kuwait to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-2023 (PBD) that will be held in Indore from 8-10 January 2023.

Later on, an exhibition on the making of Constitution of India was also unveiled.

In conclusion, the event witnessed enthusiastic response from members of the Indian community in Kuwait who participated virtually as well as physically.