Indian Embassy celebrated Gandhi Jayanti at the embassy auditorium to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with a solemn function.

Indian Ambassador H E Sibi George paid floral tributes at the Gandhi statue and addressed the Indian Community with an inspiring speech on Mahatma Gandhi.

Ambassador said “A century ago, Gandhiji inspired millions with his call of Swadeshi and his stress on self-reliance. The making of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which is under way, is, thus, inspired by the vision of the Mahatma and is intended as a true tribute to him. The India of his dreams is a clean India, a healthy India. The initiatives taken in this regard have been bearing fruits now.”

He added “Gandhiji showed to all humanity its true potential, and proved the power of compassion. Let us again take the pledge to walk on his path, the path of truth and non-violence, to promote mutual goodwill and to work towards the progress of the nation and the world.”

Ambassador pointed out that during the last two years, here in Kuwait, despite the many challenges of the Covid 19 pandemic the embassy held several events to mark the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait and also the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. He continued saying that together they had organized many events, and celebrated everything that was Indian in Kuwait.

He added they also celebrated the lives of each one of their national heroes. In all these celebrations there was one common thread that they were all proud of. That was India’s Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. No day in their lives, no event in the community was complete without recalling the life and messages of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji is someone who makes every Indian proud every day, he concluded

In a fitting tribute, the entire audience together read Gandhiji’s Talisman and held high his portraits.

Good Morning Everybody,

Greeting to all on this important occasion when we celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of Nation of India.

Let me begin by reading Hon’ble Rashtrapati ji’s message. I quote. “On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation on behalf of all fellow citizens. Gandhi Jayanti is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of his inspiring life – peace, equality and communal harmony. Observing it this year assumes a special significance as the nation has been celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of Independence. This is the time, for all of us, to work towards the realization of India of Gandhiji’s dreams.

“As we enter the Amrit Kaal, the period before the centenary of Independence, it is heartening to note that the young generation too has been taking inspiration from Gandhiji’s works. When the world is going to face more and more complex challenges, his life continues to serve as a lighthouse, helping us negotiate the path amid turbulent waters.

Unquote.

Dear Friends,

Last night I was thinking about the period in world history when Mahatma Gandhi actually lived on this earth and was leading our freedom struggle. During that period, the world then saw several wars, including two World Wars. That period produced so many war heroes, so many who built empires and ruled them, so many army generals who won several battles in land, air and sea. But we don’t see any celebrations on their birth anniversary anywhere in the world. But that is not the case with Mahatma Gandhi, we have seen how the whole world celebrated his 150th birth anniversary. Each year the United Nations celebrate his birth day as the International Day of Non-Violence. His statues and busts are erected in almost all the countries in the world, postal stamps are issued by almost all countries. For the world he is a Mahatma, a Great Soul. For us Indians, he is more than a Mahatma. Let me repeat, he is an embodiment of everything that India as an ancient civilization and as a modern nation stands for.

Gandhi’s Talisman appears to be very simple in the complex world of today. But think about the power and depth of this eternal message. He said, I quote: “Whenever you are in doubt, or when the self becomes too much with you, try the following. Recall the face of the poorest and the most helpless man or woman whom you may have seen and ask yourself, if the step you contemplate is going to be of any use to him/her. Will he be able to gain anything by it? Will it restore him to a control over his own life and destiny? Then you will find your doubts and yourself melting away.” Unquote.

This has been a guiding principle for each one of us in Kuwait during this Covid 19 crisis when we regularly came across many who needed support and guidance. What we witnessed here in Kuwait during the Covid 19 pandemic was an unprecedented campaign when the Indian community join hands with the Embassy transcending religious, regional and language barriers and work together to help their brothers and sisters in need. In fact, what was at display was what Mahatma Gandhi has taught us.

Dear Friends,

Mahatma Gandhi is an embodiment of everything that India stood for millennia, including its spirit of Vasudaiva Kudumbakam, world is one family. I am happy to recall that during the most difficult times of Covid 19 pandemic, when the entire world was facing challenges, India followed the message of Mahatma Gandhi and extended a helping hand to all countries across the world.

When the history of the Covid 19 period is written after several decades, India will be remembered as one of those countries which extended a helping hand to the world, over a hundred countries received Covid 19 vaccines from India including the friendly State of Kuwait and over 150 countries received Covid 19 related medicines from India.

Once again, I welcome you all and thank you all for joining me today in celebrating this anniversary.

Thank you.