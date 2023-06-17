Embassy of India in association with United Nations Habitat Office in Kuwait, and in coordination with the Office of the Hawally Governor, and Kuwait Municipality, as well as support from several Indian community associations, organized a ‘Beach Cleaning’ drive on 16 June at the beachfront opposite to Bneid Al Gar.

Speaking during the event, which was organized as part of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment) initiative of the Government of India, the Indian Ambassador H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika emphasized on the importance of sustainability. For her part, the Head of UN-Habitat GCC and Kuwait Office, Dr. Ameera Alhassan applauded the beach cleaning initiative and called for adopting a lifestyle that protects the environment.

Representatives of Hawally Governor were also present on this occasion and appreciated the environmental efforts. Ambassadors from Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, Afghanistan, Morocco, Romania, Vietnam, Cambodia, along with representatives from the US Embassy and several Heads of UN agencies in Kuwait also participated in the event.

The activities encompassed various tasks to ensure a thorough cleaning of the entire stretch of Bneid Al Gar and Green Island beach. Participants were actively engaged in collecting and properly disposing of litter, including plastic waste and other debris that posed a threat to marine life and the ecosystem.

The event aimed to promote environmental awareness and community participation while raising the message of making LiFE a mass movement by focusing on behaviors and attitudes of individuals and communities, and leveraging climate-friendly social norms, beliefs and daily household practices of different cultures worldwide to drive the campaign.

The event witnessed a large turnout of over 400 enthusiastic volunteers, including embassy staff, members of the Indian community associations and local residents. The Indian associations that participated in the drive were the Kuwait Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KKMCC), Thrissur Association of Kuwait (TRASSK), Telugu Kala Samithi (TKS), Kuwait Tamil Peoples Service Centre (KTPSC), Prvasandra Reddy Association – Kuwait (PRAK), and Kuwait Kannada Koota (KKK).