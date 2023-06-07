A company manager in India did not find a way to prevent his employees from leaving the company’s premises during working hours, except by locking the main door with chains.

A video clip that has gone viral shows one of the security employees of the “Coding Ninjas” an IT company, said he had received directions from the manager Anurag Sidi to close the main door with chains which has sparked widespread anger and highlighted the exploitation of employees for creating an unprofessional work environment.

The company issued a statement acknowledging the incident and describing it as a mistake that was corrected within minutes of its occurrence. “We want to assure everyone that this action was not intended,” the company’s spokesperson said. “We regret the inconvenience caused by this incident.”

One Twitter user wrote, “Imagine an accidental fire, how can any organization operate at this level?”