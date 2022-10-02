Indian Embassy organized the ‘Next Destination Indore’ event last week at the embassy premises, to announce Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Indore on 9 January, 2023.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated every year on the 9 January to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the development of India. It commemorates the return of the greatest Indian pravasi of all times, Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to India on 9th January 1915. Since 2015, its format has been revised to celebrate PBD once every two years and to hold theme-based Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Conferences during the intervening period with participation from overseas diaspora experts, policymakers, and stakeholders.

Representatives of Indian diaspora across the globe are expected to gather at Indore, in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh for PBD 2023, which is being held under the theme of ‘Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s Progress in Amrit Kaal’. Addressing the gathering at the embassy, Indian Ambassador H.E. Sibi George invited the Indian community to attend and participate in the upcoming PBD 2023. A State Facilitation event on Madhya Pradesh, to promote engagement in the 3Ts of Trade, Technology and Tourism was also held on the occasion in collaboration with Invest India.

Meanwhile, on another note, Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced last week that as part of measures to improve citizen’s experience while availing passport related services, and to address the unanticipated surge in demand for Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs), the Ministry has decided to include the facility to apply for PCC services at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across India. The decision will come into effect from 28 September, 2022.

The communique from the External Affairs Ministry noted that the step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots, and at an earlier date.

The ministry pointed out that in extending the PCC application facility to POPSKs, it would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long term visa, emigration and others.