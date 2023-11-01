The Indian Ambassador, H.E. Dr. Aarsh Swaika, recently met with the Director General of the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), H.E. Dr. Mane Al-Sudairwai, to discuss ways to enhance scientific collaboration between both countries.

The discussions highlighted the presence of a large number of Indian scientists at KISR, which offers various opportunities for cooperation. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait aims to facilitate increased exchanges in the fields of research, development, and innovation. Both sides expressed their interest in further strengthening their ties in the field of science and technology, which will help advance their mutual interest.