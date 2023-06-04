Mughal Mahal held an event to launch special millet dishes on its menu to mark the international year of millets. The launch of the Millets Month long campaign aims to raise awareness about the nutritional, and health benefits of millets, while promoting their consumption for a sustainable and healthier lifestyle. The event, which showcased a variety of millet-based dishes, and was inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador, H.E Dr. Adarsh Swaika.

During his speech, Ambassador Swaika highlighted the Indian government’s commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to promote millets as a people’s movement. In 2018, the Government of India celebrated the National Year of Millets, and now, it spearheads the celebration of the International Year of Millets 2023 (IYOM 2023).

Further emphasizing the health benefits of millets and their potential to enrich lives. Millets are known for being a healthier alternative and offer various advantages. The embassy is taking efforts to make millet cereals available in Kuwait.

During the event, Ms. Diviya Kalra, daughter of Ashok Kalra, the managing partner of Mughal Mahal, presented a captivating display of dishes prepared from millets. She also delivered a brief presentation, highlighting the benefits of millets and their potential to enhance overall well-being.

Millet refers to a group of small-seeded grasses cultivated as grain crops, including pearl millet (bajra), finger millet (ragi), and sorghum (jowar), which are among the most popular varieties. Minor millets such as foxtail and barnyard millets are also significant. These crops are grown in marginal and dry lands across several countries in Asia and Africa, with India being the largest producer of millets globally.

The United Nations General Assembly, during its 75th session in March 2021, declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM2023), further highlighting the global recognition of this nutritious grain.

Millets are known for their rich nutritional profile, including vitamins A and B, potassium, calcium, and iron. They offer various health benefits such as blood sugar control, improved digestion, cardiovascular health protection, diabetes prevention, antioxidant properties, and support for weight loss.

The partnership between Mughal Mahal and the Embassy of India is driven by the shared objective of raising awareness and promoting the significance of millets. Through their collaborative efforts, they aim to eliminate the neglect surrounding millets and empower the population of Kuwait to embrace the benefits that come with incorporating millets into their daily routines.