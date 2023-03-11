Staff Report

Strengthening Indo-Kuwait partnership and having a high-level visit in the near future were among the several priorities H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika, Ambassador of India to Kuwait disclosed to media persons on Tuesday soon after presenting his credentials to His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmed Al Sabah.

Elaborating, Ambassador Swaika said “India and Kuwait have been traditional and time-tested partners. It is a relationship that has both historical foundations and modern-day ingredients for a strong partnership. Geographically, we are maritime neighbors, with the Arabian Sea connecting our shores. Culturally, we are close to each other, especially the strong people-to-people connections that make our relationship unique. Economically, India is crucial to Kuwait’s food security while Kuwait is crucial to India’s energy security. And most importantly, it is a relationship to which the leadership of both countries attaches the utmost importance.”

He noted that one major aspect that bound the large community of Indians living in Kuwait was their vibrant and multifaceted culture. The people of Kuwait have also formed a deep appreciation for Indian culture.

He pointed out that the 60 years of Indo-Kuwaiti diplomatic relations coinciding with the 75th anniversary of Kuwait’s independence in the last two years had led to over 250 cultural events being organized by the Indian embassy. Events like ‘Namaste Kuwait’, and ‘Splendors of India’ have remained in the hearts of many who attended.

Touching on tourism and investment, he noted that there was untapped potential, in terms of trade and investments from both sides. “On the economic side, the total bilateral trade between India and Kuwait was US$ 12.243 billion in 2021 and our trade is increasing following the pandemic recovery. India is 2nd largest destination for Kuwait’s oil exports. Kuwait also has good investments in India, through Kuwait Investment Agency’s investments.”

He also pointed out that the presence of the large Indian community in Kuwait kept the Embassy busy. Touting it as their responsibility, Ambassador Swaika affirmed that the embassy’s consular service delivery mechanisms were robust.

“The Embassy also has sound feedback and grievance redressal mechanism including 12 WhatsApp lines and various services. The WhatsApp lines are being monitored on a 24×7 basis by dedicated people” he noted.

The Ambassador also held Open House platform where he personally attended to grievances and people’s unresolved issues. He said that it was a useful feedback mechanism that he intended on continuing. Ambassador Swaika was also working towards ensuring a tourist visa to Kuwaitis with 24 working hours.

He concluded by adding that as part of India’s celebration of the UN International Year of Millets in 2023. The Embassy had organized a ‘Millets Week’ in mid-February and indicated that a month-long campaign will be held again in May or June to spread the message of ‘Millets for Sustainable Development’.