Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the “voice of the world”, especially of the developing countries, in pushing for an end to the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy as soon as possible.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that New Delhi has taken the “side” of the well-being of Indian citizens in the conflict and that India is among the countries with whom all sides are sharing their views.

“The Indian government has taken the side of the well-being of Indian citizens,” the external affairs minister said at the Aaj Tak Agenda programme, while replying to a question on which side New Delhi is backing. Mr Jaishankar said a large number of countries are pushing for ending the conflict as soon as possible through dialogue and diplomacy as its impact is being felt on prices of food, energy and fertilisers.

“I think today India and Prime Minister Modi, in a way, have become the voice of the world, particularly of the developing countries because its (conflict’s) is being felt by the developing countries,” he said.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, Prime Minister Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, PM Modi said that there can be “no military solution” and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

In his bilateral meeting with Putin in Uzbekistan on September 16, PM Modi said “today’s era is not of war” and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict.

Source: NDTV