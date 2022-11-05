India will be hosting the second edition of the R20 Summit within the framework of G20. The Secretary of the Muslim World League Saudi Arabia, Shaykh Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa expressed his delight in hopes to see India welcoming the religious forum soon.

He stated that the forum is expected to spread peace and harmony across nations, this in turn will allow the messages of religious leaders of the world to be conveyed with a huge impact.

Shaykh bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa said the Muslim group has established peace and cooperation with other Hindu religious groups, while also extending support to the Prime Minister of India in this regard.

Also highlighting that the R20 summit is being held currently at Bali Indonesia, and this Summit is organized within the framework of G20, making it the first of its kind.

Further adding, that religious leaders have a massive impact on people, they influence people through their commitment to faith which makes their messages hold utmost importance. The world is facing several issues, conflicts and difficulties, which is why religious leaders should dedicate their efforts to resolving issues and finding solutions.

R20 is part of a series of G20 events initiated under Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, to mobilize global leaders to help ensure that religious functions and beliefs lead to simple yet dynamic solutions and raise no difficulties in the future.