The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched on Monday a second-generation navigation satellite onboard Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket in South Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

After 19 minutes flight, the (NVS-O1) satellite was injected precisely into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, and the “GSLV-F12/ NVS-O1 Mission is accomplished,” the (ISRO) said in its official Twitter account.

The 51.7-metre-tall, three-stage (GSLV) took off from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh at 10.42 local time carrying the navigation satellite.

The rocket deployed the 2,232 kg satellite into the intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit at an altitude of about 251 km.

It would help augment the India’s regional navigation system by providing accurate and realtime navigation for both civilian and strategic purposes.

Source-KUNA