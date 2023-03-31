Russia for the first time in history has become one of the five largest trading partners of India – the volume of trade between the countries in 2022 reached 38.4 billion dollars.

This significant increase in trade turnover between Russia and India was noted during Igor Sechin, Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft Oil Company, working trip to New Delhi this week. Thus, the goal set by the leaders of our countries to increase turnover to $30 billion by 2025 has been achieved in advance,” said the head of Rosneft.