A seminar was organized by Indian Learners Own Academy on 25th May for the students of Grade 8. It was a very special event and class 8 students were fortunate to meet and listen to two eminent dignitaries at school.

Dr Fauzia Khan a Rajya Sabha MP & National President of the Women’s Wing of NCP and Advocate Priyadarshini Rahul, a Lawyer, majorly practicing in the Supreme Court of India.

The program started with the arrival of the guests. The student of class 8 Angela hosted the event. The function began with the school song sung by the students from the music club. Following that, marvellous invocation dance performance by the students worked as icing on the cake.

The students of class 8 Cibilyn and Caroline introduced the guests at length. Class 8 representatives welcomed the guests with tokens of love and appreciation.

After this Dr Fauzia Khan addressed the students. She shared her views on importance of cleanliness and discipline of students in school education. She advised students not to be rote learners or confine themselves to marks or textbooks only. They must explore their talents. She advised children to excel in what they choose. She also focussed on social and emotional skills development among students.

Next guest Advocate Priyadarshini Rahul addressed the students. She shared about her journey through a video on her life. She told how much she appreciates some of her teachers and each teacher should perform her duties in such a manner that they are etched in the memory of the students.

The programme wrapped up with the vote of thanks by the principal Mrs. Asha Sharma who also thanked Mr. N.C Mohandoss editor of Frontliners and Dr. S.M. Hyder Ali from TVS travel and cargo and son of Dr. Fauzia Khan.