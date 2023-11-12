As Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Adel Al-Manea, directed the relevant sectors to expedite the disbursement of financial rewards to eligible employees of the Ministry of Education, the Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Financial Affairs, Matrouk Al-Mutairi, announced the sector continues to coordinate with the relevant departments of the Ministry to complete the procedures for disbursing excellent work awards to those entitled in the Hawalli and Jahra educational districts.

Al-Mutairi said in a statement that the award was given to those who met the conditions, in addition to some schools and names that were inadvertently dropped from the lists in all educational regions, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

He confirmed that the amounts of excellent award bonuses for the rest of the beneficiaries would be deposited in the beneficiaries’ accounts during the current week after obtaining approval by the Financial Control Authority.

He pointed out that the door for grievances will be opened in coordination with the administrative sector after the depositing the rewards for all those eligible.