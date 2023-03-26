Today, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched 36 satellites owned by the British company (One Web) for communications services, from the (Satish Dhawan) space center in (Sriharikota) in southern India.

The Indian Space Research Organization said in a statement that the missile, which is the heaviest at 43.5 meters in length, was launched at 9:00 am local time, adding that 16 satellites weighing 150 kilograms each, were placed in orbit according to planning, and the rest will be separated in the future in an area that cannot be seen and this will be confirmed after some time.

The company (One Web), which competes with international companies in space services and cooperates with the Indian company (Bharti Global) and the commercial arm of the Indian Space Organization (New Space India Limited), has signed a commercial agreement to launch 72 satellites into low earth orbits.