India is Kuwait’s fourth commercial partner with value of trade exchanges amounting to USD 2.362 billion last year, a member of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce said on Monday.

Talal Al-Kharafi, during a reception of an Indian delegation grouping economic figures at the chamber headquarters, said the two countries have been bonded with historic ties at the economic and trade levels.

Al-Kharafi affirmed keenness on putting the chamber resources at the disposal of attainingfurther progress in the business relations with New Delhi.

For his part, the head of the Indian delegation, Barish Mita, indicated that the Indian authorities would seek to attain the highest level of commercial exchanges with Kuwait and providing facilities for traders from the two countries.

The Indian delegation included representatives 25 companies that produce food, clothing, run steel plants, factories of fabrics and fertilizers. – KUNA