S A H RIZVI

As relations between India and the US stands poised for a quantum leap, many US Congress leaders and senior opinion makers expresses hope that emergence of New Delhi as a new global leader inspires hope to the globe currently passing through a difficult phase of conflict.

This was stated by prominent legal luminary and writer Aman Sinha who just returned from US where he had gone to participate in the 75 years of Indian Independence popularly called as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. He visited more than half a dozen cities including Washington DC, Boston, Dallas and Los Angeles to participate in the celebrations.

Sinha said the first program was in Washington DC at the Capitol Hill which was organized by 75 different organizations of Indian Diaspora. The President of USA Mr. Joe Biden and VP Mrs. Kamala Harris sent their messages for the program through their special emissary. Prime Minister Modi message was also read at the function which was attended by several US Congressmen and Senators

Speaking with The Times Aman Sinha spoke of his interactions with several US Congress leaders. “There is a keen interest in India and how recently India has emerged on the global scene not only as a fast-growing economy but also how the present dispensation handled severe global crisis like the Corona pandemic.

There is great appreciation and admiration from American businesses, American lawmakers for the visionary Indian leadership, which has completely changed the earlier perception about India now, Sinha pointed out

“We have become the fifth biggest economy. We are going to be the fastest growing economy for many years to come, he said.

Today there is great enthusiasm about India. India represents hope to the world, which now is ridden with conflict, Sinha said after his interaction with Indian Americans, mainstream Americans including policymakers, businesses, and Congressmen.

“Some US congressmen were also extremely appreciative of the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ which was initiated by the Indian Government. India is one country that stands out during this pandemic. It not only took care of itself but also of the international community in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” that translates as “world in one community”, Sinha said.

The Indian Diaspora, and the Indian Americans are very enthusiastic about the future prospects of India, he said, asserting that the US is the biggest trading partner of India.

Indian Americans are now excelling in almost every field here in the US and the community has one of the highest per capita incomes in the county, he said. This is also a reflection of the robust strong India-US ties, Sinha said.

In his meeting with US Congress leaders Sinha apprised them of the initiative like ease of living and ease of business has been a feature of the Indian leadership.

A key member of the Track 2 diplomacy, Aman Sinha has been visiting US and western Europe nations to articulate India stands on various contemporary issues but more specifically to bridge people to people contact.

Foremost the people across USA, Indians, Americans and Indian – Americans respect for India and interest in India has immensely increased in recent times. Sinha said Indians and Americans widely acknowledge that India will be the fastest growing economy and they are keen on investing in India and visiting India.

Considered as an expert on judicial reforms, Aman Sinha is a designated Senior Advocate practising in Supreme Court and other High Court’s since past twenty three years successfully appearing as a Senior Advocate for past ten years in Supreme Court and High Court’s in several landmark Constitutional, Civil, Criminal, Corporate, Arbitration and Tax matters.