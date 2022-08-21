A group of Indians who regularly do morning walks and Yoga at Salmiya Garden, Kuwait, had gathered on Monday, 15th August with tri-color flag and celebrate Independence Day. Everyone voluntarily joined us and sang Rastriya Gan, patriotic songs to mark the occasion. The group of Indians holds the tri-color flag around the garden. One of the daily walkers in the garden Mr. Madan Prakash Bhartiya, Ex Official of Embassy of India, Kuwait informed







