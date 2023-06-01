India and Kuwait conducted UN/multilateral consultations in Kuwait City on 1st June. The discussion was aimed at fostering closer cooperation between the two nations.

Leading the Kuwaiti delegation was H.E. Abdulaziz Saud Mohammad Al-Jarallah, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Organizations and on the Indian side, Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary UN-Political Division, along with Indian Ambassador H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika, led the delegation.

This marked the first-ever multilateral consultation between India and Kuwait, providing a significant platform to strengthen their collaboration and engagement on various issues within the UN and other international organizations.

The consultation facilitated constructive exchange of ideas and perspectives on matters of mutual interest in multilateral forums, including cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Group of 77 (G-77).

The dignitaries’ also explored avenues for enhanced collaboration on global challenges, such as climate change, sustainable development, peacekeeping, and international security.

Both the sides expressed their satisfaction and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the dialogue and cooperation in the future.