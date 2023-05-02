The 5th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Kuwait were held today in New Delhi. Both sides reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations comprehensively and agreed to further strengthen and diversify bilateral ties.

The Indian delegation was led by Shri Vipul, Joint Secretary(Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs. H.E. Ambassador Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs of Kuwait (AFM), headed the Kuwaiti delegation. Ambassadors from both countries as well as officials from other Ministries also participated in the FOC.