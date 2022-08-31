With the school year 2022/2023, set to start September 11, the preparatory crisis has resurfaced as is the case at the beginning of each academic year, since schools still suffer from a number of shortcomings and obstacles, which have accumulated over the past years.

Educational sources told a local Arabic daily the supervisory vacancies that have accumulated over the past years exacerbate the crisis of the ministry and the preparation of schools, pointing out that accepting the resignation of two assistant undersecretaries adds to the vacancies of the three directors-general which have remained vacant for seven years, in addition to vacancies in other senior staff members such as heads of departments, school principals, their assistants, and heads of educational departments for subjects, all things exacerbate the expected crisis.