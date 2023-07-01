Latest statistics from the Central Administration of Statistics and the Public Authority for Manpower reveal that the number of workers in the labor market increased during the first three months of 2023 by 2.2 percent from the end of the previous year.

Data shows that 63,000 workers were added to the labor market in the first-quarter of this year, bringing the total number of workers in Kuwait to 2.85 million. A breakup of these numbers by nationality notes that the number of Indian workers increased by 22,993, bringing the total number of Indian workers to 857,671.

Egyptians came in second place with 486,656 workers, an increase of 3,473. Kuwaiti workers came in third place with 444,822 workers, up 2,175. Filipino workers surpassed Bangladeshi workers to jump to fourth spot. In the same period, the number of employees in the government sector increased by 3,722 bringing public sector employment figures to 468,328. The rise was driven by an increase of 2,290 Kuwaiti nationals, against 1,432 expat workers.

Meanwhile, the number of domestic workers increased by 26,886, bringing the total number to 780,183. Of these, 98.9 percent are from 10 main nationalities, while the remaining 0.1 percent are from other nationalities. India has the most number of domestic workers in the country, with a total of 347,000 workers.

This is an increase of 9,700 workers from the end of last year. The Philippines is in second place, followed by Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Ethiopia, Benin, Indonesia, Mali, and Pakistan.