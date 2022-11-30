While the cases of violence against women has expanded in the country, 2022 itself witnessed a significant increase in the number of women who resorted to the human rights and security authorities to obtain their rights, this indicates a high degree of awareness among women.

A number of lawyers and activists in the field of human rights protection confirmed that the laws in force in the country provided the necessary legal protection for women, noting that the transformation of the reporting mechanism to the Public Prosecution Office to receive cases of domestic violence, in turn, contributed to expanding the process of legal protection for the battered woman.

A local Arabic reported that according to the study, the abused women during the current year were distributed among cases of “economic, psychological, emotional, physical, and human trafficking,” with a total of 345 complaints, while the number of those who were subjected to “electronic violence” reached 412 cases.