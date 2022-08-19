A number of officials working in the state departments were proven to be incapable of service after supervisory reports indicated that they were unproductive in their roles, in addition to being involved in irregularities at work. Moreover, these officials were also discovered committing grave administrative violations particularly concerning appointments relating to parliamentary approvals and interventions before the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Arabic sources revealed that the concerned officials refused to apply for retirement or submit their resignation. The said officials were forced to take a two-month leave upon the request of concerned ministers, until formal decisions are issued to address their case, whether to conduct further investigations, refer them for retirement, or allow them to retain their positions.