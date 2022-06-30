The CEO of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Saud, has directed the affiliated companies to disburse the incentive bonus to team leaders starting next July 5.

The sources told a local Arabic daily the reward will include about 60 percent of the total workers in the oil sector, while it will be disbursed to leaders and managers in the coming weeks, noting that the total budget for rewarding all eligible workers ranges between 170 and 190 million dinars.

The sources added that Al-Saud has requested to expedite the procedures to finish disbursing the reward to the workers before the Eid Al-Adha holiday.