Later in October, many rail fans are expected to head to Switzerland to witness a new world record for the world’s longest passenger train, crossing the Swiss Alps.

On October 29, the Swiss “Reschen” railway plans to operate a 1.9-kilometre train, which will take an hour, traveling along the famous ‘Albula’ corridor, between the landscapes of the Graubünden region, for a distance of approximately 25 kilometers, reports a local Arabic daily.

The operation, which is itself a feat of railway engineering, requires 7 train drivers and 21 technicians to operate up to 100 wagons on narrow mountain railways with bumpy curves.

The Albula line (which extends from Breda to just beyond Vélisur), which is part of the UNESCO World Heritage List, passes through 48 bridges and 22 tunnels.