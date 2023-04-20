MMC Pharmacy, the 5th pharmacy of Metro Medical Group, which has many years of emergency services expertise in Kuwait, was inaugurated. IBPC Joint Secretary Suresh KP, Kuwait Auqaf Ministry Under Secretary Meshari Al Sultan and Dr. Atbi Al Shemmari were present.

The new pharmacy operation has been started in view of the excess footfall in the existing pharmacy at Farwaniya of MMC Group. Mustafa Hamza, Group Chairman & CEO of Metro Medical Group, stated that the goal of launching this pharmacy is to take into account the convenience of those who seek services in Metro with facilities like Insurance Cards and to reduce their waiting time related to medicines.

The management of Metro Medical Group has requested everyone to utilize the huge offers made available to those who visit the Metro branch that opened in Fahaheel and offer is valid till 23rd of May 2023.

The administration added that there are discounts for MRI scan, urology, and cardiology in Super Metro Salmiya as well as CT scanning in Metro Farwaniya .

In the near future, more medical centers will be opened by MMC Group in other parts of Kuwait like Khaitan, Jahra etc.

By the second week of the following month, Metro Medical Group will formally inaugurate the operation theatre at Super Metro in Salmiya.

Surgical department facilities will be supporting especially expat community in an affordable manner for surgical requirements.

Dr.Biji Basheer and Ibrahim Kutty, members of the Metro Management Group also attended the inauguration.