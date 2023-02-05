Today, the Ministry of Health is inaugurating the third operational phase of the expansion of the new Farwaniya Hospital, which includes the operation of obstetrics and gynecology departments, premature born babies department, emergency department, general outpatient and specialized clinics, intensive care, and related services.

The coming period will witness the opening of the fourth operational phase, which will witness the transfer of the pediatric department and its supporting therapeutic departments, while the fifth operational phase, which will take place in the coming months, will witness the transfer of surgical and internal departments, and its affiliated clinics, which means the completion of the health system aimed at reducing waiting periods, and providing integrated services, reports Al-Jarida daily.