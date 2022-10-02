The General Directorate of Traffic confirmed that at least 1,842 traffic accidents within a week were caused by inattentive driving violation, an Arab daily reported. It was also noted that there were 257 injuries among these accidents, while the rest mainly resulted in material damages. Officials said that the total number of violations reported between the 24th and 30th of September last year totaled to 26,173 miscellaneous violations, wherein 32 juveniles were caught driving without driving licenses, 43 vehicles and 79 bicycles were referred to the vehicle impoundment garage, and 44 violators were referred to the Traffic Department for committing serious violations. Meanwhile, 18 wanted persons were arrested in the traffic campaigns and were referred to the concerned authorities.

The traffic campaigns were held under the supervision of the sector’s deputy, Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh, who called on citizens and residents to abide by the rules of traffic and pay attention while driving.