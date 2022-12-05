The Kuwait Association for Education Quality has called for preserving the independence of Kuwait University and has warned of the danger of improvisational decisions that harm the academic edifice.

The association told a local Arabic daily, that the followers of higher education affairs in Kuwait do not lose sight of the decisions to terminate assignment, which have already been issued

At Kuwait University, it came far from established norms and procedures and in violation of transparency and professionalism, as the assignment of one of the leaders was terminated while he was traveling on a scientific mission outside Kuwait, and others were informed of their assignments being cut off during sudden calls from the office of the university president, stating that there are higher instructions to terminate their assignments, which is arbitrarily issuing important decisions under vague pretexts, which is a very dangerous matter and must be stopped.

The association added: It is unfortunate that the administration of Kuwait University celebrates the 56th anniversary of its establishment, at a time when decisions are issued regarding the termination of assignments, and the start of others in an arbitrary manner without respect for the people of the leaders, who were entrusted with administrative work and without real scrutiny at the level of The administrative competence of some of the substitutes, who were chosen hastily, without fair standards and real tangible achievements, and their files were devoid of complaints.

In its statement, the association stated that the replacements, even if they are in their mandated positions, this matter will give them the right to make important decisions, as well as give them priority in being appointed by authenticity and confirmation in the position, in addition to giving some of them a launching pad for those who take the academic position as a means of political and factional gain. Here stems the seriousness of the status quo in the university.

The association regrets that at a time when public universities in the Gulf countries are developing policies and criteria for appointment to leadership positions in order to become highly professional and reliable, the traditions and customs of Kuwait University are deteriorating to plunge the institution into a spiral of crises and instability more and more serious.

The association put forward four demands — keep Kuwait University away from pressure; enhancing transparency and objectivity in decisions; commitment to the criteria for appointment to leadership positions, especially the university rector and real scrutiny in the level of administrative competence