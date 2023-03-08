The Criminal Court sentenced two expatriate women to 7 years in prison for impersonating a doctor, injecting patients with fillers and Botox, and performing plastic surgery inside a famous medical center in the Hawally area.

The incident is summed up in the fact that the Interior Ministry men caught the two expatriates performing cosmetic surgeries illegally after impersonating a plastic surgeon, reports Al-Rai daily.

The investigations revealed that one of them works as an administrative employee and the other as a nurse, and they rented a large beauty clinic as a place to practice their activities. Both women have been referred to the Public Prosecution pending investigations.


