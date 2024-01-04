In line with the directives of Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the Public Authority for Applied Education and the Public Authority for Manpower have collaborated to prepare a memorandum of understanding. The memorandum, set to be signed next week, focuses on the implementation of practical and technical tests for skilled workers in Kuwait, reported Al-Anba Daily.

These tests will serve as a prerequisite for obtaining a work permit, forming an essential element of the professional system project for smart recruitment. The aim of this endeavor is to enhance the labor market by raising the technical proficiency of the workforce in Kuwait.

The memorandum of understanding will outline the gradual introduction of these tests, specifying standards and conditions for determining the professions subject to testing. This careful approach aims to ensure the efficient implementation of the project while setting guidelines to protect the Kuwaiti family from fraud and subpar work in the contracting sector.

The first phase of the initiative will focus on introducing tests for professions and work permits in the contracting sector. This strategic decision seeks to improve the efficiency and competency of this sector, enhancing its output and safeguarding the interests of both workers and the Kuwaiti community. The Public Authority for Manpower affirmed its commitment to further developing a skill classification system.

This mechanism will establish levels of employment based on skills and experience, setting the stage for future decision-making in this area. Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled’s directive underscores the government’s dedication to enhancing the workforce’s efficiency and quality in Kuwait. The smart recruitment project, with its emphasis on skilled workers’ tests, sets the stage for a more advanced labor market and aligns with Kuwait’s broader development goals.