The General Directorate of Traffic, the Directorate General of Residence Affairs Investigation and the Department of Counterfeiting and Forgery Crimes, with support of government agencies, carried out an extensive inspection campaign, Wednesday, on workshops, garages and craftsmen in the Jahra Industrial Area and arrested several people.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated that the campaign resulted in the issuance of 540 traffic citations and the seizure of 5 vehicles required by the judiciary and two vehicles for making annoying noises through the exhaust and one citation was issued by the Kuwait Municipality against a workshop, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry immediately closed a workshop which was run in violation of Ministerial Resolution No. 76/2022 in addition to cutting off power supply to 42 car repair garages and workshops, 16 warning posters were placed by the Ministry of Electricity and Water.

Moreover, citations were issued against workers’ housing, 26 industrial licenses were verified by the Public Authority for Industry, and six violators of residence law were seized during the campaign.

The Public Authority for Food and Nutrition issued 15 violations against those transporting foodstuff without a license and 11 against workers handling food with an expired health certificate.