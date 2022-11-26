The Kuwait chapter of Institute of Management Accountants organized an event for its members on the topic of ethical professional practices at the Millennium Hotel and Convention Centre.

IMA is committed to advocating the highest standards of ethical business practices, both for its members and the profession at large.

The conference featured keynote presentations by leading experts and influential speakers including Rajan Mishra, Assistant Costing Manager, Gulf Cable & Electrical Industries Co.

Kuwait, and member of IMA’s Committee on Ethics.

The program sessions highlighted the need for ethical professional practices and codes of ethics, as several eminent speakers from various industries shared their insights and promoted professional ethics, including overarching principles that express values and standards.

The purpose of the event was to discuss IMA’s Statement of Ethical Professional Practices and IMA’s leading role in providing a forum for research, practice development, education, knowledge sharing, and advocacy of the highest ethical standards with IMA’s overarching ethical principles, including honesty, fairness, objectivity, and responsibility.

Mishra stated “We need to reimagine how to promote positive ethical cultures and place integrity of the profession above personal interests. These requirements recognize the need for members and other professionals to take an active role in ensuring their organizations have a strong, open, and positive ethical culture.”

The conference has gained traction among accounting and finance professionals and has emerged as a marquee Kuwait Chapter event, where, apart from promising ethical professional initiatives being recognized, it has enabled immense learning for academic and professional members.