In continuation of its efforts to striving for the health, welfare and wellbeing of the community, Indian Muslim Association (IMA) under the patronage of Ministry of Awqaf and Foreign Relation Department and with the co-operation of City Clinic, organized a 2 days free Medical Camp on 30th & 31st Dec 2022 at City Clinic in Khaitan.

Preparation for this free medical camp started 15 days ago when IMA Kuwait held meetings with the City Clinic officials regarding the finalization of Dates, Location, staff and logistics required for the event. The promotion of the event started almost 10 days earlier to the event through handbills, WhatsApp flyer and through What’s On messages published on different web portals. People who wish to avail this opportunity were advised to register themselves online through the official IMA website and WhatsApp numbers provided

for registration.

The Medical Camp was held for 2 days. The services offered on the First day were General Physician, Internal Medicine, ECG & ENT. The timings for the First day were from 7.15am till 4.00 pm and the services offered on the Second day were Dentistry from 8.00 am to 3.00 pm and Gynecology from 1.00pm till 8.00 pm.

The Camp started with the recitation of the Quranic Verses by Mr. Nisar Ahmed who explained the importance of maintaining health & personal hygiene in Islam. He also highlighted that it was part of Muslim’s Religion & Faith.

The people started arriving to the clinic as early as 7.00 am. There were 20 IMA Volunteers there to assist & guide the people. Refreshments in the form of tea, water, dates, biscuits and juices were offered to the people. IMA Khidmate –Khalq group / Social Services Dept also arranged breakfast and lunch for the Doctors, Medical staff and the volunteers serving the people in this free medical camp.

A group of IMA Ladies wing volunteers was also present to assist the ladies and small children. On the first day, more than 150 people came for their medical check-up. Second day around 15 people for the Dentist and more than 35 Ladies came for the Gynecology, which was extended till 2nd January 2023.

Mr. Abdullah Al-Hudaib, the representative from the Social reform Society –Kuwait جمعية الإصلاح الاجتماعي الكويت and Mr. Mohammed Ali Abdulla from Ministry of Awqaf made this occasion more memorable by their presence.

A team comprising of Mr. Shamvil Pervez (IMA President), Mr, Rafat Ali (PR-Arab incharge) and Mr. Mushtaq Mehdi (IMA Social Services Coordinator) welcomed and received them to the event. A survey tour was arranged around the clinic for the guests and explained to them about the various services being offered at this free medical camp. The honorable guests were very much impressed with the event arrangement and praised IMA and City Clinic for their humanitarian efforts.

At the end a Memento was presented to the City Clinic and Certificates of Appreciation were given to the Doctors, medical and administrative staff. IMA Social Services Coordinator Mr. Mushtaq Mehdi and the Event Coordinators Mr Tabish Shams & Mr. Ibrahim shared their thoughts and emotions in few words by appreciating the entire medical staff, the visitors for all efforts and their remarkable turnout with an overwhelming response shown during this medical camp.

A Vote of thanks was given by IMA to the whole team members of City Clinic Officials- Mr Ibrahim KP (General Manager), Mr. Satish Manjappa (Manager-CC Fahaheel branch), Mr. Jonathan Paul (Manager CC Khaitan branch) and Mr. Rafat Ali (Manager CC City branch).

IMA Kuwait is an Indian socio-religious organization in Kuwait which carries out its various activities under the patronage of “Ministry of Awqaaf” & “Islamic Affairs”, Kuwait. IMA always focusses to provide platform for enhancement of expatriates living in Kuwait for their spiritual & social aspect through various programs & webinars. It looks forward for organizing various beneficial programs in future, considering the occasions and requirements of expatriates in general and specifically Indian community.