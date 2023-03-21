Speaking on the topic of The Isteqbal e Ramadan, the main key speakers in different area programs hosted by IMA Local Units, highlighted that the month of Ramadan is the month of Taqwa and the Essence of Ramadan is Quran.

Indian Muslim Association (IMA) Kuwait, under the supervision of the Ministry of Awkaf & Islamic Affairs Kuwait, organized public programs on Isteqbal e Ramadan at Salmiya, Khaitan, Abbasiya, Abu Halifa, Fahaheel, City Unit with TMA, KMWA, Ladies Wing and English Unit on 16 th & 17th March.

The Quran, revealed in the month of Ramadan, is the best & perfect guidance for human beings. The main purpose of Ramadan is to bring a change in a man’s life and to accomplish the fear of Allah which consequently reflects in the internal and the external character of a person.

It is the duty of all Muslims to welcome the month of Ramadan with perfect planning, keeping in mind the entire day & night schedule since dawn till dusk in order to utilize the blessings & Barakah of this holy month in the true spirit of Islam accordingly.

Followed by the topic, ‘The Significance of Zakat (Charity) in Islam’ the speakers illustrated in detail the significance of Zakat in Islam with reference to the Quran & Hadith. Zakat is the 3rd pillar of Islam and the instruction to pay Zakat has been mentioned almost 82 times along with Salat in Quran.

The program at all locations concluded with a question & answer session covering the main topic of the program ‘The message of Ramadan & the significance of Zakat in Islam’. More than thousand people attended these programs in their respective areas

IMA Zonal Unit Coordinators in their area program made an important announcement with an appeal that the new academic year (2023-2024) of IMA Weekend Islamic School, starts online from 1st April 2023 onward and the admissions are open for those who are interested. IMAWIS offers brilliant online platform for Islamic studies for boys and girls of 5-14 years age group. Interested parents are requested to enroll their children by registering at www.imawis.org